PDMA Issues Another Flood Threat

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 20th August 2019 | 07:02 PM

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) of Punjab on Tuesday issued another flood alert due to rising water levels in River Sutlej after India released water into the river

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2019 ) :The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) of Punjab on Tuesday issued another flood alert due to rising water levels in River Sutlej after India released water into the river.

The administration had been advised to take necessary measures to tackle any emergency-like situation as level of water at key barrages was continuously getting higher.

Water level at dams and rivers' discharge inflow/outflow in cusecs was reported as: Indus at Tarbela: Level=1550 feet, 172000/154800= Normal; Indus at Kalabagh: 256209/248209= Normal; Indus at Chashma: 264837/247818= Normal, Indus at Taunsa: 342978/332778= Low; Indus at Guddu: 422653/383453= Medium; Indus at Sukkur: 306125/300500= Low; Kabul at Nowshera: 43700= Normal, Jhelum at Mangla: Level=1214.

50 feet, 42000/8415= Normal; Chenab at Marala = 109407/91807= Normal; Chenab at Trimmu: 87202/74402= Normal; Ravi at Jassar: 28040=Normal, Sutlej at Ganda-Singh Wala: 35480=Normal; Sutlej at Harike: 158634 (Discharge in rising trend); Palku Nullah at Wazirabad: 3100=Medium.

The hydro-meteorological situation showed that clouds were present over Kashmir. According to Sialkot radar, light rain was observed at isolated places over upper catchments of river Jhelum.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar was personally monitoring the precautionary measures and relief activities aimed at dealing with the possible flood threat.

