PDMA issues circular to formulate guidelines for installation of solar panels

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab has issued a circular to formulate rules and guidelines for installation of solar panels

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab has issued a circular to formulate rules and guidelines for installation of solar panels.

According to official sources here on Monday, the circular has been issued to the Energy department, local government department and all commissioners and deputy commissioners across the province.

The PDMA has directed the relevant departments to issue guidelines for installation of solar panels.

PDMA Director General Irfan Ali Khatia said, "70 percent accidents caused by winds and storms were due to solar panels or their relevant installations.

"

The PDMA has directed that solar panels on rooftops or open structures should be installed with safety measures.

Detailed review should be carried out of installed solar panels and structures besides issuing instructions in this regard.

Standard operating procedures should be made for maintenance and inspection and panels inspection should be ensured.