PDMA issues flood warning for parts of Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2022 ) :Provincial Disaster Management Authority on Tuesday issued flood warning for different parts of Balochistan.

According to PDMA official, heavy rains are expected in eastern Balochistan at night while flood is also expected in the streams of the districts by the system.

He said that district administration of Barkhan, Kohlu and Harnai have been asked to take precautionary measures in order to mitigate the damages.

"Pre-monsoon system has entered northeastern Balochistan, with DG Khan and DI Khan on the border," he said adding rain started pouring in Kohlu, Barkhan, Musa Khel, Sherani, Dera Bugti, Harnai, Zhob and Dakki mountain ranges.

The provincial capital is also facing thunderstorm that caused cancellation of all flights to Quetta.