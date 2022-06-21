UrduPoint.com

PDMA Issues Flood Warning For Parts Of Balochistan

Umer Jamshaid Published June 21, 2022 | 07:54 PM

PDMA issues flood warning for parts of Balochistan

Provincial Disaster Management Authority on Tuesday issued flood warning for different parts of Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2022 ) :Provincial Disaster Management Authority on Tuesday issued flood warning for different parts of Balochistan.

According to PDMA official, heavy rains are expected in eastern Balochistan at night while flood is also expected in the streams of the districts by the system.

He said that district administration of Barkhan, Kohlu and Harnai have been asked to take precautionary measures in order to mitigate the damages.

"Pre-monsoon system has entered northeastern Balochistan, with DG Khan and DI Khan on the border," he said adding rain started pouring in Kohlu, Barkhan, Musa Khel, Sherani, Dera Bugti, Harnai, Zhob and Dakki mountain ranges.

The provincial capital is also facing thunderstorm that caused cancellation of all flights to Quetta.

Related Topics

Balochistan Quetta Flood Zhob Barkhan Dera Bugti Harnai Kohlu Border All Rains

Recent Stories

KP literacy rate increases from 52.4% to 55.1%: Ta ..

KP literacy rate increases from 52.4% to 55.1%: Tarakai

9 minutes ago
 Kashmiris take freedom battle to UN rights headqua ..

Kashmiris take freedom battle to UN rights headquarters in Geneva :

9 minutes ago
 Pb govt taking revolutionary measures to boost inv ..

Pb govt taking revolutionary measures to boost investments: secretary commerce

11 minutes ago
 Advisor to Federal Ombudsman visits EOBI, SSGC Meg ..

Advisor to Federal Ombudsman visits EOBI, SSGC Mega Centre

11 minutes ago
 Incessant rain lashes various parts of country:PMD ..

Incessant rain lashes various parts of country:PMD

11 minutes ago
 ATC adjourns hearing of five suspects' acquittal p ..

ATC adjourns hearing of five suspects' acquittal pleas till 24th

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.