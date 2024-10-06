PDMA Issues Fresh Rain Alert, Departments Ready To Respond: Director
Faizan Hashmi Published October 06, 2024 | 01:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2024) Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Director-General Irfan Ali Kathia Sunday assured that all concerned departments of Punjab are on high alert, following Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz's instructions as the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) had issued a fresh rain alert.
In his message on a private news channel, he said we are fully prepared to tackle any emergency-like situation, citing the rain prediction till October 8.
"Our control rooms are monitoring the situation 24/7 and rescue personnel with machinery are on standby," he
added.
Kathia confirmed that water flow in all rivers and canals is normal.
Measures have been taken for water drainage in low-lying areas.
Replying to a question, Kathia advised all citizens to avoid hanging electricity wires and mud houses, adding, in any rain-related emergencies, dial Help Line 1129.
He said that measures are adopted for water drainage in low-lying areas of the province.
According to a spokesman of PDMA, Rawalpindi received rain 49 mm in Murree 25, Jhelum 35, Mandi Bahauddin 29, Gujranwala, and Sialkot 23, while Lahore, Sheikhupura, Hafizabad, Toba Tek Singh, Layyah, Sargodha, and Narowal also received moderate to light rain during the last twenty-four hours.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 October 2024
Heavyweights Australia, England off to World Cup winning starts
Toddler crushed to death in migrant Channel crossing
Zelensky to attend defence talks in Germany with Biden
Visiting UN refugee agency chief decries 'terrible crisis' in Lebanon
DPM Dar deplores PTI’s protest; finds it akin to damaging diplomatic prestige
RI contributed $ 446 million for eradicating Polio in Pakistan: Mario Cesar
Commission constituted to ensure fair distribution of gas, petroleum royalty
Search continues for missing in deadly Bosnia floods
Iran FM threatens 'even stronger' retaliation to any attack
LCCI for immediate release of tax refunds
More Stories From Pakistan
-
International Conference on 'Sustainable Health Systems & Resilience' to be held on Oct 813 minutes ago
-
Capital’s residents enjoying eco-friendly rides in electric buses13 minutes ago
-
Political stability crucial for economic growth: Iftikhar Ali Malik33 minutes ago
-
Section 144 imposed to maintain peace43 minutes ago
-
PM condemns cop's killing by PTI protesters53 minutes ago
-
KP Assembly proceedings summoned on Oct 61 hour ago
-
Wedding joy turns to horror as 14 participants critically injured in Khairpur road mishap1 hour ago
-
Rural women to shun quacks, opt for yearly screening for timely Breast cancer treatments1 hour ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi expresses deep grief over martyrdom of Constable Abdul Hameed Shah1 hour ago
-
Joint efforts by Mohsin Naqvi, Abdul Aleem Khan lead to repatriation of 56 Pakistani prisoners from ..1 hour ago
-
PM expresses grief over martyrdom of Islamabad policeman1 hour ago
-
Police constable martyred in violent clashes with protesters in Islamabad1 hour ago