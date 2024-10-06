Open Menu

PDMA Issues Fresh Rain Alert, Departments Ready To Respond: Director

Faizan Hashmi Published October 06, 2024 | 01:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2024) Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Director-General Irfan Ali Kathia Sunday assured that all concerned departments of Punjab are on high alert, following Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz's instructions as the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) had issued a fresh rain alert.

In his message on a private news channel, he said we are fully prepared to tackle any emergency-like situation, citing the rain prediction till October 8.

"Our control rooms are monitoring the situation 24/7 and rescue personnel with machinery are on standby," he

added.

Kathia confirmed that water flow in all rivers and canals is normal.

Measures have been taken for water drainage in low-lying areas.

Replying to a question, Kathia advised all citizens to avoid hanging electricity wires and mud houses, adding, in any rain-related emergencies, dial Help Line 1129.

He said that measures are adopted for water drainage in low-lying areas of the province.

According to a spokesman of PDMA, Rawalpindi received rain 49 mm in Murree 25, Jhelum 35, Mandi Bahauddin 29, Gujranwala, and Sialkot 23, while Lahore, Sheikhupura, Hafizabad, Toba Tek Singh, Layyah, Sargodha, and Narowal also received moderate to light rain during the last twenty-four hours.

