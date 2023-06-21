UrduPoint.com

PDMA Issues GLOF Alert For Chitral, Kohistan, Dir, Swat

Muhammad Irfan Published June 21, 2023 | 02:30 PM

PDMA issues GLOF alert for Chitral, Kohistan, Dir, Swat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2023 ) :The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Wednesday issued an alert of flash floods in Upper and Lower Chitral, Kohistan, Upper and Lower Dir, and Swat due to Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF).

PDMA has directed all the relevant district administrations and other line departments to take precautionary measures and sensitive the local communities at risk, besides ensuring the availability of emergency and rescue services.

The spokesperson of PDMA said that the authority also warned tourists to avoid any unnecessary travel to these areas and contact the district administration, PDMA, or tourism authority before planning any activity.

He said, "PDMA's emergency operation center is fully operational and people should report any untoward incident on helpline 1700."

Related Topics

Flood Swat Alert Chitral Dir Kohistan All

Recent Stories

AUS and MEA-Comm collaborate to foster innovation ..

AUS and MEA-Comm collaborate to foster innovation and drive digital transformati ..

27 minutes ago
 Searchers detect undersea sounds in hunt for missi ..

Searchers detect undersea sounds in hunt for missing Titanic sub

29 minutes ago
 Finance Minister, US Ambassador discuss matters of ..

Finance Minister, US Ambassador discuss matters of mutual interest

1 hour ago
 Pervaiz Elahi arrested in Money laundering case

Pervaiz Elahi arrested in Money laundering case

1 hour ago
 Hina wants early resolution of visa issues of Paki ..

Hina wants early resolution of visa issues of Pakistani students in Danish educa ..

2 hours ago
 Two soldiers martyred in North Waziristan IED expl ..

Two soldiers martyred in North Waziristan IED explosion

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.