PDMA issues GLOF alert for Chitral, Kohistan, Dir, Swat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2023 ) :The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Wednesday issued an alert of flash floods in Upper and Lower Chitral, Kohistan, Upper and Lower Dir, and Swat due to Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF).

PDMA has directed all the relevant district administrations and other line departments to take precautionary measures and sensitive the local communities at risk, besides ensuring the availability of emergency and rescue services.

The spokesperson of PDMA said that the authority also warned tourists to avoid any unnecessary travel to these areas and contact the district administration, PDMA, or tourism authority before planning any activity.

He said, "PDMA's emergency operation center is fully operational and people should report any untoward incident on helpline 1700."