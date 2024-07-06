PDMA Issues GLOF Alert In Five Mountainous Districts Of KP
Muhammad Irfan Published July 06, 2024 | 04:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2024) The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Saturday has issued Glacial Lake Outburst Flooding (GLOF) alert in five mountainous districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the wake of persistent higher than normal temperature and expected rain spell from Saturday to Monday next week.
In a weather advisory issued by PDMA, a warning was sent to Deputy Commissioners of Chitral Lower, Chitral Upper, Dir Upper, Swat and Kohistan Upper.
“The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has intimated that due to persistent higher than normal temperatures and expected rain spells from 6th to 8th July in upper parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, there is an increased likelihood of triggering GLOF events, flash floods, landslides and a rise in river stream flows due to melting,” reads the advisory.
Warmer conditions are expected to persist until the mid-July and it is therefore requested to kindly take all precautionary measures to avoid any loss of life, livestock and damages to infrastructure, crops, it added.
Furthermore, all concerned authorities are requested to ensure local community of at-risk, vulnerable areas is forewarned.
Ensure availability of Emergency, Rescue Services personnel and C&W, equivalent departments during the period.
Pre-place necessary emergency equipment for rapid response in case of any eventuality. Tourists, Travelers in at-risk, vulnerable areas be forewarned of risk and advised to avoid any unnecessary travel.
Coordinate with Concerned Departments (NHA, FWO and C&W) for the timely restoration of roads in case of any blockage, obstruction, closures and damage.
In-case of any eventuality, routine updates will be shared with PEOC, PDMA i.e. active round the clock via helpline 1700.
