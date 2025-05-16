Open Menu

PDMA Issues GLOF Warning For Northern Districts Of KP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 16, 2025 | 09:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday issued an alert for the province’s northern districts amid fears of potential Glacier Lake Outburst Floods (GLOFs).

The warning comes in response to an unusual rise in temperatures in recent days, increasing the risk of glacial lake bursts and subsequent flooding.

The PDMA had directed deputy commissioners of Upper Chitral, Lower Chitral, Upper Dir, Swat, and Upper Kohistan to take precautionary measures and ensure emergency preparedness.

According to the official notification, local administrations in the vulnerable areas have been instructed to keep residents alert and to ensure the readiness of emergency services, rescue teams, and relief workers.

Essential supplies and available resources were also to be pre-positioned to allow for a swift response in case of any untoward incident.

The advisory also urged tourists to take necessary precautions and avoid unnecessary travel to the affected regions.

A PDMA spokesperson stated that the authority’s Emergency Operations Center was fully operational 24/7, and the public can report any emergencies by calling the helpline at 1700.

