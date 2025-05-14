PDMA Issues Heatwave Warning From May 15 To 19
Faizan Hashmi Published May 14, 2025 | 05:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Wednesday issued a heatwave advisory for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, warning of a significant rise in temperatures from May 15 to 19.
According to the advisory, temperatures during the day are expected to remain 5 to 7 degrees Celsius above the seasonal average due to persistent hot and dry weather conditions.
From May 19 to 20, a western weather system is expected to enter the upper parts of the province, which may result in rainfall and hailstorms in those areas.
In response to the expected conditions, the PDMA has alerted all district administrations to remain vigilant.
The public is urged to take precautionary measures while going outdoors during peak sunlight hours, particularly between 10 AM and 5 PM. Elderly individuals and children are advised to avoid direct sun exposure during these hours.
Farmers have been advised to ensure an adequate water supply for their crops during the heatwave.
Citizens planning to travel should check their vehicle’s engine coolant and tire pressure beforehand. Health and emergency services, including paramedics and rescue departments, have been directed to stay alert and keep heatstroke centers fully operational.
The PDMA has also emphasized the need to take special care of livestock and pets during extreme weather.
Public awareness campaigns will be launched to educate people on heatwave safety.
All concerned departments are instructed to stay prepared for any emergencies.
The PDMA’s Emergency Operations Center is fully functional, and citizens can report any emergency by calling the helpline 1700.
