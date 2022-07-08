UrduPoint.com

PDMA Issues High Alert

Faizan Hashmi Published July 08, 2022 | 03:40 PM

PDMA issues high alert

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2022 ) :Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Friday issued high alert in the wake of heavy rains forecast during the Eidul Azha days.

According to PDMA sources, all provincial emergency centres and district emergency centres of the PDMA had also been put on alert during the Eid holidays.

The PDMA has also directed all the departments concerned to remain alert for the safety of lives and property of people.

Citizens have been urged to avoid throwing waste or hides of sacrificial animals in sewer lines or manholes as it could chock the sewerage system.

It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast heavy rains from July 9 to 12 across the country as a strong system of monsoon is expected to enter the country from Saturday.

Heavy rain with thunderstorm is expected in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha,Sahiwal, Faisalabad and Lahore divisions during the days which could causelandsliding in Murree and flood situation in nullahs and streams of the areas.

