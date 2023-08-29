Open Menu

PDMA Issues High-level Flood Alert For Bahawalpur

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 29, 2023 | 07:12 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2023 ) :Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has warned that high-level flooding situation might take place for Bahawalpur region in case of further heavy rainfall in India which already had release water into Sutlej River.

Official sources in the PDMA said that PDMA's board of Revenue, Punjab has wrote letter to Commissioner Bahawalpur Division and Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur to make necessary arrangements to tackle any emergency like situation if high-level flooding situation might take place in Sutlej river in case of further heavy rainfall in India.

The PDMA said that as per the information shared by Pakistan Commission for Indus Water, Indian dams constructed on Sutlej River including Bhakra Dam and Pong Dam had been filled to maximum level due to heavy rainfall.

"The Indian dams may cause high-level flooding situation in Sutlej River in case of further heavy rainfall," the PDMA letter said.

It furhter said that more release from the Indian reservoirs may cause any untoward situation including vast inundation in areas including Kasur, Okara, Pakpatan, Vehari, Bahawalnagar, Lodhran, Multan and Bahawalpur on Sutlej river.

The divisional and district managements have been instructed that in case of high level flooding, a number of societies, small towns constructed in flood plains and along with Sutlej River may be inundated," the letter said.

