UrduPoint.com

PDMA Issues Instructions To Districts Management To Remain Alert In Recent Monsoon

Faizan Hashmi Published July 14, 2022 | 09:35 PM

PDMA issues instructions to districts management to remain alert in recent monsoon

On the direction of Chief Secretary Punjab, Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Thursday issued instructions to all divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners to remain alert in the recent monsoon

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2022 ) :On the direction of Chief Secretary Punjab, Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Thursday issued instructions to all divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners to remain alert in the recent monsoon.

The PDMA directed the district administrations to put in place effective measures to deal with flooding and coordinate with all agencies for ensuring immediate implementation of the plan of action for urban flooding.

Instructions have also been issued to the district administration of Punjab, Rescue 1122 and WASA officials to keep all the necessary machinery functional to deal with urban flooding.

Related Topics

Punjab Alert Rescue 1122 All

Recent Stories

Two men drown in Indus River

Two men drown in Indus River

1 minute ago
 Fed official signals willingness to hike interest ..

Fed official signals willingness to hike interest rates full percentage point

1 minute ago
 Finance Deptt approves merger of five ad hoc relie ..

Finance Deptt approves merger of five ad hoc reliefs in salaries

1 minute ago
 Germany Taps Into Gas in Storage Facilities - Regu ..

Germany Taps Into Gas in Storage Facilities - Regulator

1 minute ago
 Russia Proposes to US Trilateral Talks With Mexico ..

Russia Proposes to US Trilateral Talks With Mexico on Illegal Border Crossings - ..

4 minutes ago
 Russian Consulate in Houston Says Dozens of Russia ..

Russian Consulate in Houston Says Dozens of Russians Being Detained at Southern ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.