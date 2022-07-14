PDMA issues instructions to districts management to remain alert in recent monsoon

On the direction of Chief Secretary Punjab, Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Thursday issued instructions to all divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners to remain alert in the recent monsoon

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2022 ) :On the direction of Chief Secretary Punjab, Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Thursday issued instructions to all divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners to remain alert in the recent monsoon.

The PDMA directed the district administrations to put in place effective measures to deal with flooding and coordinate with all agencies for ensuring immediate implementation of the plan of action for urban flooding.

Instructions have also been issued to the district administration of Punjab, Rescue 1122 and WASA officials to keep all the necessary machinery functional to deal with urban flooding.