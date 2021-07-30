UrduPoint.com
PDMA Issues Monsoon Alert To All Districts Of KP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 05:10 PM

PDMA issues monsoon alert to all districts of KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), in wake of prediction of more rain-wind and thundershower in upper and central parts of the country from Saturday to Tuesday, has directed all the district administrations across the province to take precautionary measures in order to avoid and minimize human losses and/or any damages to property.

According to a letter written by the Authority to all Deputy Commissioners across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday, the Pakistan Metrological Department (PMD) has informed that monsoon currents are continuously penetrating in upper parts of the country and like to continue till Tuesday.

Rains-wind-thundershower, with isolated heavy rainfalls is expected in Kohistan, Shangla, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Mardan, Charsadda, Nowshera, Dir, Chitral, Peshawar, Kohat, Tank and Karak with occasional gaps from Saturday to Tuesday.

Similarly, rain-wind-thundershower is also expected in Bannu, D.I. Khan during the period.

The heavy rains, it said, may generate flash flooding in some local and barsati nullahs of Shangla, Buner, Batgram, Mansehra, Balakot, Abbottabad, Swat and Kohistan during Saturday to Monday. Heavy rainfalls may trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the period.

The Authority has requested the district administrations to take measures for informing tourists about weather forecast, availability of all emergency services staff and machineries and other resources, monitoring of local and barsati nullahs, in case of any emergency, the sharing of updates with PEoC-PDMA i.e active round the clock via helpline 1700 and all concerned line departments to remain vigilant in restoring road links.

