PDMA issues monsoon alerts for safety of general public

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has issued monsoon alerts for safety of general public.

PDMA has warned residents of low-lying areas to must keep important and valuable items at a secure and higher place at their homes.

The precautionary measures also include advice to people of ensuring cleaning of roofs and drainage of water along with coating or cement plaster on mud build walls.

Ensure timely relocation from damaged Katcha houses and building in case of rain, adds the warning.

People are also advised to adopt precautionary measures and ensure timely vaccination for protection from disease especially cholera and skin diseases.

An instruction has also been issued to Local Council board to conduct survey of all the billboards to point out those which can fall due to wind storms.

The Local Council Board is also directed to ensure timely repair and replacement of such billboards having weak structure and can fall due to heavy rain and wind storm.

Meanwhile, PDMA KP has also advised masses to kept themselves abreast from all important announcements made by district government, PDMA and Relief Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in case of emergency due to heavy rain.