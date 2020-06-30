UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PDMA Issues Monsoon Alerts For Safety Of General Public

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 03:06 PM

PDMA issues monsoon alerts for safety of general public

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has issued monsoon alerts for safety of general public

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has issued monsoon alerts for safety of general public.

PDMA has warned residents of low-lying areas to must keep important and valuable items at a secure and higher place at their homes.

The precautionary measures also include advice to people of ensuring cleaning of roofs and drainage of water along with coating or cement plaster on mud build walls.

Ensure timely relocation from damaged Katcha houses and building in case of rain, adds the warning.

People are also advised to adopt precautionary measures and ensure timely vaccination for protection from disease especially cholera and skin diseases.

An instruction has also been issued to Local Council board to conduct survey of all the billboards to point out those which can fall due to wind storms.

The Local Council Board is also directed to ensure timely repair and replacement of such billboards having weak structure and can fall due to heavy rain and wind storm.

Meanwhile, PDMA KP has also advised masses to kept themselves abreast from all important announcements made by district government, PDMA and Relief Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in case of emergency due to heavy rain.

Related Topics

Storm Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Water All From Government

Recent Stories

ISRA hospital arranges antibody testing facility a ..

3 minutes ago

90% supplementary grants linked to COVID-19: Hamma ..

4 minutes ago

Kremlin Has No Plans to Use Multiple-Day Vote Syst ..

4 minutes ago

Minerals dept generates Rs. 800 mln revenue

4 minutes ago

Seven gamblers rounded up with Rs 17,230 stake mon ..

4 minutes ago

China's HK security law will only target 'small mi ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.