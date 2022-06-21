PDMA issues pre-monsoon rain alert, flash flooding in river, nullahs

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2022 ) :The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Tuesday issued pre-monsoon rain alert to all district administrations in the province and said that heavy rainfall, hailstorm, likely to occur at isolated places, could cause flash flooding in local nullahs and rivers and trigger land sliding in the vulnerable hilly areas of the province.

It directed all the district administrations to strictly monitor the flow of rivers and shift the population living at the banks of river to a safe place well before time to avoid any loss of live or property due to floods.

PDMA spokesman said that the control room of the authority would remain operational round the clock and in case of any emergency people could dial helpline 1700.

Meanwhile, the met office forecast mainly partly cloudy weather in most parts of the province during the last 24 to 48 hours.

However, rain-thunderstorm associated with gusty winds are likely to occur at scattered places in Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Battagram, Kohistan, Torghar, Shangla, Chitral, Lower and Upper Dir, Swat, Malakand, Buner, Swabi, Mardan, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mohmand, Bajaur Khyber, Kohat, Hangu, Karak, Orakzai, Kurram, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Tank, DI Khan, North and South Waziristan districts.

The weather remained cloudy in most parts of the province during the last 24 hours. However, rain-thunderstorm associated with gusty winds occurred at scattered places in Malakand, Hazara, Mardan, Bannu, DI Khan and Peshawar divisions. Hailstorm also occurred at few places in plain area of the province.

The maximum rainfall during the last 24 hours was recorded 64mm in district DI Khan followed by 51 in Risalpur and 26 in Kakul.