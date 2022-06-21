UrduPoint.com

PDMA Issues Pre-monsoon Rain Alert, Flash Flooding In River, Nullahs

Sumaira FH Published June 21, 2022 | 04:50 PM

PDMA issues pre-monsoon rain alert, flash flooding in river, nullahs

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2022 ) :The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Tuesday issued pre-monsoon rain alert to all district administrations in the province and said that heavy rainfall, hailstorm, likely to occur at isolated places, could cause flash flooding in local nullahs and rivers and trigger land sliding in the vulnerable hilly areas of the province.

It directed all the district administrations to strictly monitor the flow of rivers and shift the population living at the banks of river to a safe place well before time to avoid any loss of live or property due to floods.

PDMA spokesman said that the control room of the authority would remain operational round the clock and in case of any emergency people could dial helpline 1700.

Meanwhile, the met office forecast mainly partly cloudy weather in most parts of the province during the last 24 to 48 hours.

However, rain-thunderstorm associated with gusty winds are likely to occur at scattered places in Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Battagram, Kohistan, Torghar, Shangla, Chitral, Lower and Upper Dir, Swat, Malakand, Buner, Swabi, Mardan, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mohmand, Bajaur Khyber, Kohat, Hangu, Karak, Orakzai, Kurram, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Tank, DI Khan, North and South Waziristan districts.

The weather remained cloudy in most parts of the province during the last 24 hours. However, rain-thunderstorm associated with gusty winds occurred at scattered places in Malakand, Hazara, Mardan, Bannu, DI Khan and Peshawar divisions. Hailstorm also occurred at few places in plain area of the province.

The maximum rainfall during the last 24 hours was recorded 64mm in district DI Khan followed by 51 in Risalpur and 26 in Kakul.

Related Topics

Weather Peshawar Bannu South Waziristan Abbottabad Swat Alert Hangu Mansehra Kohat Mardan Charsadda Nowshera Chitral Dir Haripur Karak Kohistan Lakki Marwat Malakand Swabi Shangla Tank Buner All

Recent Stories

Saudi businessmen visit LCCI

Saudi businessmen visit LCCI

2 minutes ago
 President & CEO of Second Cup Coffee Company, Jim ..

President & CEO of Second Cup Coffee Company, Jim Ragas came to inaugurate the f ..

4 minutes ago
 PMD forecasts rains, windstorms in different parts ..

PMD forecasts rains, windstorms in different parts of country

11 minutes ago
 4 cool things the HUAWEI nova 9 offers that will i ..

4 cool things the HUAWEI nova 9 offers that will inspire you enjoy life better t ..

12 minutes ago
 Fawad Abdul Kader Announced As The Country Manager ..

Fawad Abdul Kader Announced As The Country Manager Of Paymob Pakistan

17 minutes ago
 PTI leader Mian Akram Usman gets ticket for PP-158

PTI leader Mian Akram Usman gets ticket for PP-158

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.