PDMA Issues Rain Alert

Umer Jamshaid Published September 23, 2022 | 11:45 PM

PDMA issues rain alert

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2022 ) :Director General Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab Faisal Farid has alerted the relevant line departments in view of heavy rain forecast and asked the districts to remain vigilant to deal with any emergency situation.

In a statement issued here on Friday, he said the Meteorological Department had predicted heavy rains with strong winds and thunder in the upper catchment areas of Sutlej River, Indus River, Jhelum, Chenab and Ravi during the next 72 hours.

Due to expected heavy downpour, the water level in the rivers and connected areas may rise. Meanwhile, there is also a rain forecast for Lahore, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Faisalabad and Sahiwal divisions.

He asked the departments to complete the necessary measures in time to avoid loss of life as well as property, necessary equipment and staff should be kept ready.

The people living in the low-lying areas should be moved to safe places if necessary, and preparations should be completed for the establishment of flood-relief camps, he said while issuing instructions to the district emergency operations of all districts.

He appealed to the public and said that citizens should avoid going near electric poles, wires and electrical equipment during rain and never park vehicles in low-lying areas during rain. The citizens should call PDMA's helpline 1129 for emergency assistance, he added.

