PDMA Issues Rain Alert For KP

Muhammad Irfan 8 minutes ago Sat 10th July 2021 | 06:10 PM

PDMA issues rain alert for KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2021 ) :The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Saturday has issued rain alert to all the district administrations in the province to be prepared for any emergency as heavy rains are likely to hit different parts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from Monday.

Through a communique, the PDMA said as per the Meteorological Department forecast, rain and wind-thunderstorm with few heavy rain are expected in KP from from Monday to Wednesday.

Heavy rains may cause flash flooding in local nullahs and streams of the province and urban flooding in Peshawar on Monday, Tuesday and landslide in the vulnerable areas of the province.

The PDMA urged the people to take all precautionary measures and directed all line departments to ensure availability of all emergency service staff, machinery and other resources.

