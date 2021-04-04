PDMA issues rain alert for next 3 days

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Sunday issued rain and thunderstorm alerts across the province for next 3-day and advised farmers to adopt precautionary measures.

A letter issued here by PDMA to all Deputy Commissioners of the province, it said that as per the Met Office prediction the westerly wave would enter the country on Sunday night and would persist till Wednesday.

It said that during the period rain and thunderstorm are expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Bannu, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Kohat, Peshawar, Buner, Kurram , Waziristan from Sunday to Wednesday.

It advised farmers to adopt all precautionary measures while the district administrations were directed to also take precautionary measures including availability of emergency staff and machineries and other resources to avoid loss of life and property.