UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PDMA Issues Rain Alert From Thursday To Tuesday In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 15 seconds ago Thu 28th May 2020 | 02:39 PM

PDMA issues rain alert from Thursday to Tuesday in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Provincial Disaster Management Authority, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has issued an alert about thunderstorm rains in different areas of the province from Thursday to Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :Provincial Disaster Management Authority, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has issued an alert about thunderstorm rains in different areas of the province from Thursday to Tuesday.

The alert, addressed to all district administrations in the province, has advised to remain alert in view of a forecast of Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) about heavy rainfall with thunderstorm.

The administration officials have also been advised to take all precautionary measures in order to avoid losses and damage to property.

Meanwhile, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has also issued advisory for upcoming thunderstorms and rainfall.

The advisory asks all provincial departments, NHA, FWO and other institutions to remain alert. They have been advised to ensure the presence of staff during emergency situations.

The weather department in a statement predicted rain or dust-thundershowers in upper and central parts of the country from Thursday to June 2 (Tuesday). According to the MET office, dust-raising winds, isolated thunderstorm with light rain is expected in Potohar region, South Punjab, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, North East Balochistan and Kashmir.

Related Topics

Pakistan Weather Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Alert June NHA All From FWO Rains

Recent Stories

Met Office forecasts new spell of rains in country ..

8 minutes ago

Russian Cabinet to Allocate Almost $155Mln to Supp ..

13 seconds ago

Stimulus economic plan needed: PRGMEA Chief Coordi ..

15 seconds ago

Corona Virus patients showing concern over health ..

46 seconds ago

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zar ..

18 seconds ago

PM summons important meeting on PIA plane crash to ..

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.