Open Menu

PDMA Issues Rain Alert In Punjab

Muhammad Irfan Published September 20, 2024 | 07:30 PM

PDMA issues rain alert in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab issued rain alert in various districts of Punjab including Lahore.

According to the details, from September 26 to October 01, heavy winds and thundershowers are likely to occur in most districts of Punjab. Rains are forecast in Rawalpindi, Murree, Galiat, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujarat, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Narowal, Hafizabad. From September 27, rain with strong winds is also expected in Sahiwal, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Nankana Sahib, Chiniot, Faisalabad, Okara, Pakpattan, Kasur and Bhakkar.

Director General (DG) PDMA Irfan Ali Kathia issued instructions to deputy commissioners across the province to remain alert.

The DG said that the relevant departments should be on alert to deal with the emergency situation. The district emergency operation centres of all the districts including the provincial control room have also been alerted, he added and said monitoring of the situation in the PDMA control room continues 24/7.

People should stay away from dilapidated buildings, he advised.

Take special care of children and never let them go near water that collects in low-lying areas. Citizens can call PDMA's helpline 1129 for assistance.

Related Topics

Lahore Faisalabad Punjab Water Murree Alert Sahiwal Chiniot Kasur Okara Jhang Rawalpindi Gujranwala Sialkot Sheikhupura Bhakkar Chakwal Hafizabad Jhelum Mandi Bahauddin Narowal Nankana Sahib Pakpattan Toba Tek Singh Attock September October All From Rains

Recent Stories

HID Launches the FARGO HDP5000e in Pakistan — Se ..

HID Launches the FARGO HDP5000e in Pakistan — Setting a New Standard for Retra ..

2 hours ago
 DEEPAL: Master Changan's Pure EVs from Huawei, Cha ..

DEEPAL: Master Changan's Pure EVs from Huawei, Changan, and CATL arrive at 18 De ..

2 hours ago
 Secretary Information Muslim League Q Khawaja Rame ..

Secretary Information Muslim League Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan meeting with Presiden ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan elected as member of IAEA BoG for 2024-26

Pakistan elected as member of IAEA BoG for 2024-26

8 hours ago
 Pakistan two female peacekeepers receive UN’s Ge ..

Pakistan two female peacekeepers receive UN’s Gender Advocacy Award

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 September 202 ..

10 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 September 2024

11 hours ago
 P@SHA announces results of its annual elections

P@SHA announces results of its annual elections

23 hours ago
 IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with ground- ..

IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with ground-breaking GMIS

1 day ago
 SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemente ..

SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemented after amended Election Act: ..

1 day ago
 Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” ..

Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” to be premiered now in India

1 day ago
 PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New Yo ..

PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New York

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan