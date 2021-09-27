UrduPoint.com

PDMA Issues Rain, Windstorm Alert For Malakand, Hazara Division

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 minutes ago Mon 27th September 2021 | 06:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2021 ) :The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued rains and windstorm alert for in Malakand and Hazara division from Monday.

The PDMA in a statement said that fresh wave of rains and strong winds will likely to continue intermittently till FridayThe PDMA has requested the concerned authorities and district administration to take all precautionary measures in order to avoid human losses or damages to property during the said period.

