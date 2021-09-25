PDMA issues rainfall alerts for Sindh province

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2021 ) :Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has Saturday warned of a scattered rainfall in parts of the Sindh province.

According to details, the PDMA has issued the warning to respective DDMAs to coordinate with concerned departments (NHA, FWO, C&W and Metropolitan / Municipal Administration) for restoration of roads in case of any blockage / obstruction in the province.

The scattered rainfall is likely to witness in Thatta, Sujawal, Badin, Tharparker, Umerkot, Sanghar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allah Yar, Hyderabad, Jamshoro districts and isolated in Karachi and Shaheed Banazirabad district for Saturday.

PDMA also directed the departments to ensure availability of staff of emergency services.

In case of any eventuality, twice daily updates should be shared with PDMA Sindh.