PDMA Issues Rains, Flood Alert

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 12, 2022 | 06:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2022 ) :Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab has issued alert to all the line departments in the wake of expected rains along with flood threat in nullahs from July 13 to 17 across the country.

According to the Meteorological Department, monsoon winds from the Bay of Bengal are continuously entering the upper and central parts of the country, causing strong winds in different parts of the country from July 13 to 17.

A spokesperson of the PDMA said rains are expected in Lahore, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Multan, Bahawalpur and DG Khan divisions from July 13 to 15 whereas low lying areas could be inundated in Lahore, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi and Faisalabad.

The spokesperson said there is threat of flooding in local nullahs along with landsliding threat in northern areas including Kashmir, Galliyat, Gilgit Baltistan. Director General PDMA Faisal Farid said that passengers and tourists should be careful in travelling to these areas.

He said all line departments have been alerted to deal with any untoward situation and keep entire machinery and staff on ready position. He said that protecting the life and property of the people is a priority of the government and no effort should be left undone in protection of lives and properties.

As per the instructions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the officers of the district administration of Punjab have been asked to ensure concrete steps to protect the people and prevent possible losses. Arrangements for relocation to safer places should be completed as soon as possible, and a plan should be drawn up for delivery of residential tents and food to the affected communities, he said and added that medical and relief teams should be mobilized in the affected areas and immediate steps should be taken to prevent epidemics.

In case of flood situation, equipment and personnel should be taken to the affected areas, he added.

