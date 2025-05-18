PDMA Issues Red Alert For Punjab As Heatwave Intensifies, Follow Precautions
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2025) The Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Sunday advised the people to take necessary precautions as a severe heat wave is expected to intensify across major cities and plains of Punjab, with temperatures predicted to spike unusually by May 19.
Talking to a media news channel, a spokesperson for the PDMA urged the tourists planning to visit Murree to stay informed about weather updates and avoid unnecessary travel during unstable weather conditions.
The spokesperson also advised the residents and visitors to remain indoors during severe weather conditions, steer clear of open or vulnerable areas and follow official advisories.
The spokesperson cautioned the citizens to stay updated with weather advisories available on media channels and instructed commissioners and deputy commissioners across Punjab to be on high alert due to anticipated heavy rainfall.
However, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) also predicts strong winds and thundershowers at a few places in Gilgit-Baltistan, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas in the evening and night.
A severe heat wave is expected to grip Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh and Balochistan, with temperatures soaring during the day.
However, some areas may experience gusty winds, thundershowers and rain in the evening and night, providing temporary relief.
Health officials are urging citizens to take precautions against the heat, especially vulnerable groups like children, the elderly, and those with pre-existing health conditions.
To stay safe, drink plenty of water and cold fluids to stay hydrated, limit your exposure to the sun and wear appropriate head coverings.
Additionally, stay indoors during the hottest parts of the day, take cool showers or baths, and wear lightweight, loose clothing to help keep you cool.
