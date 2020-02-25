PDMA issues weather alert in Lahore, other divisions for Friday, Saturday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued a weather alert for rain, wind and thunderstorm to all nine divisional headquarters and 22 cities of Punjab between February 27th to 29th.

According to a weather alert issued to the Divisional Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners here on Tuesday, the Pakistan Meteorological Office has forecast that a westerly weather system was likely to enter upper parts of the country on Thursday evening and persist till Saturday.

"Wind, thunderstorm with rain (hailstorm) in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Chakwal, Attock, Sargodha, Mianwali, Khushab, Faisalbad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Sahiwal, Sheikhupura, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Sialkot were expected on Friday and Saturday while rain with dust raising winds and dust storm may occur in Dera Ghazi khan, Multan, Bahawalpur and Bahawalnagar on Friday", it said.

The PDMA has warned to adopt necessary precautionary measures in vulnerableareas to avoid loss of life and damage to public and private property in the aftermath,if inclement weather.