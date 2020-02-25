UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PDMA Issues Weather Alert In Lahore, Other Divisions For Friday, Saturday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 10:50 PM

PDMA issues weather alert in Lahore, other divisions for Friday, Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued a weather alert for rain, wind and thunderstorm to all nine divisional headquarters and 22 cities of Punjab between February 27th to 29th.

According to a weather alert issued to the Divisional Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners here on Tuesday, the Pakistan Meteorological Office has forecast that a westerly weather system was likely to enter upper parts of the country on Thursday evening and persist till Saturday.

"Wind, thunderstorm with rain (hailstorm) in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Chakwal, Attock, Sargodha, Mianwali, Khushab, Faisalbad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Sahiwal, Sheikhupura, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Sialkot were expected on Friday and Saturday while rain with dust raising winds and dust storm may occur in Dera Ghazi khan, Multan, Bahawalpur and Bahawalnagar on Friday", it said.

The PDMA has warned to adopt necessary precautionary measures in vulnerableareas to avoid loss of life and damage to public and private property in the aftermath,if inclement weather.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Multan Weather Storm Punjab Alert Gujrat Sahiwal Jhang Sargodha Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Gujranwala Sialkot Sheikhupura Bahawalnagar Chakwal Hafizabad Jhelum Khushab Mandi Bahauddin Mianwali Toba Tek Singh Attock Ghazi February May All

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler condoles Egyptian President on death of ..

26 minutes ago

Hamed bin Zayed visits UMEX, SimTEX 2020

56 minutes ago

US military forces arrive in UAE to participate in ..

1 hour ago

UAQ Ruler offers condolences on death of Mohamed H ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler condoles Egyptian President on death ..

2 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed visits UMEX, SIMTEX 2020

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.