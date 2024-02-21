Open Menu

PDMA Issues Weather Warning

Sumaira FH Published February 21, 2024 | 02:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Director General Imran Qureshi has issued a warning to all departments concerned in the wake of expected heavy rainfall, storm and more snowfall in Murree, Galyat and surrounding areas in the last week of February.

He called upon the departments to get ready to deal with any weather-related emergency.

He directed the traffic police and authorities concerned for providing optimal services with special attention for tourists’ facilities during this period of time.

Qureshi urged tourists to consider weather conditions while planning a trip to these areas. In case of any emergency, they may contact PDMA helpline at 1129 while for Murree administration's control room, they may contact the authorities on telephone number 0519269015, 0519269016 and 0519269018.

The WhatsApp contact number for the purpose is 03369804229, the DG added.

