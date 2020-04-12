UrduPoint.com
PDMA KP Dispatches PPEs To 36 More Hospitals

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 25 seconds ago Sun 12th April 2020 | 06:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2020 ) :Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has dispatched personal protective equipments (PPEs) to 36 more hospitals of the province, said a press release issued here Sunday.

PDMA KP said that 4497 N-95 Masks received from National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) have been sent to concerned hospitals.

The equipments also include 70600 surgical face masks, 63577 gloves, 8470 protective suits, 1952 gowns, 1280 spectacles and 4386 shoes cover.

Similarly, 210,000 different kinds of face masks, 780 litres sanitzers, 8400 personal protective kits, 54000 gloves have also been dispatched to district administrations for supplying to quarantine centres.

Furthermore, 1650 hygienic kits, 19500 surgical caps, 8000 bed sheets and 830 litres chlorine have been dispatched to concerned departments while more safety kits and equipments would be sent soon.

Pakistan

