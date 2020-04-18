UrduPoint.com
PDMA KP Dispatches Relief Goods To Quarantine Centres

PDMA KP dispatches relief goods to quarantine centres

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with the assistance of the Board of Investment and Trade (BoIT) has dispatched relief goods to 10 quarantine centres, Bakakhel Camp and Prisons

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2020 ) :Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with the assistance of the board of Investment and Trade (BoIT) has dispatched relief goods to 10 quarantine centres, Bakakhel Camp and Prisons.

According to a press release issued by the PDMA here Saturday the relief goods are included 6000 bottles mineral water, 14000 Group Lecto Grow for children 5520 packs of juice, 32400 packs of dried milk, 32240 Cerelac packs and 17856 small packs of Bunyad respectively.

