PDMA KP identifies places for establishment of relief camps

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) :The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in consultation with district administrations has identified 16 places for establishment of relief camps in case of natural disasters and or emergency situation in 45 tehsils of the province.

The step has been taken in connections with the observing of the national awareness day regarding precautionary measures in case of natural disasters and emergency situation, said a press issued here by a spokesman of the Relief, Rehabilitation and Settlement Department of the province on Monday.

The identified tehsils where such awareness camps will be established were Mansehra, Battagram, Torghar, Kohistan Lower, Kohistan Upper, Kolayee Palas, Charsadda, Nowshera, Lower Dir, Upper Dir, Chitral Lower, Chitral Upper, Swat, Shangla, Bannu and D.I. Khan.

He said that work on for identification of such places in other districts is also in progress. He said that in people in each district of the province should know, the places identified in consultations with administration of the remaining districts will not only have accommodation arrangements while beside the provision of health facilities and provision of ration, temporary schools will also be arranged to continue educational activities for the children of such areas.

The spokesman said that in case of the shifting of the people during the disaster, then suitable arrangements will also be made for provision of accommodation, medical facilities and food facilities at camps established in such places.

The district administration will have to prior plan for provision of schools, health centres at these identified places.

Similarly, the district administration will also have to made arrangements for the facilitation of senior citizens, women, children and persons with disability.

For the shifting of the people to safe place, the district of each district will have to inform people well before such step. In this connection, the district administration will hold review meeting in January each year to either establish camp on the same site or select another place and then inform both people and concerned authorities regarding such suitable place.