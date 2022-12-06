PDMA KP prepares winter contingency plan 2022-23

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) under the guidance of the Relief, Rehabilitation and Settlement Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has prepared the winter contingency plan for 2022-23 to cope with various natural hazards in winter.

The natural hazards mentioned in the plan included winter hazards of extremely low temperature, fog, smog, snowfall, rainfall, landslides, flash floods, and seismic activity along the mountainous north and west.

Director General PDMA Sharif Hussain said here on Tuesday that the process of the Winter Contingency Plan was started in mid-October 2022 by involving all stakeholders of the Federal Government, Provincial line Departments, District Administration, and development partners.

Digital tools for data collection were developed and shared with all stakeholders including information regarding district/sector-specific hazards and vulnerability profiles, hazard impact, damages, compensation paid, resource mapping, need assessment, and coordination.

He added that The Winter Contingency Plan 2022-23 provides a detailed overview of the district profile of winter hazards for the entire province. The document also covers details about the Composite Risk Score of every district based on the different types of hazards the districts are prone to. It also explains the corresponding risks that are associated with it along with the approximate vulnerable population in the event of any untoward situation.

Keeping the risks that these hazards might pose, all the districts map out such vulnerable sites and prepare a Winter Contingency Plan of their respective districts wherein all the available resources are mapped and the corresponding response is chalked out, identifying clearly defined roles and responsibilities of various departments in the event of any unfavorable scenario.

The different winter hazards that this province is prone to, include heavy snowfall, extremely low temperatures, cold waves, avalanches, land sliding, heavy rainfall, fog, and smog.

Every hazard has its challenges.

For instance, the heavy snowfall in the upper regions of Malakand and Hazara divisions disrupts daily lives in different ways ranging from road closures, the collapse of buildings/houses, and the subsequent shortage of supplies /commodities. Similarly, low temperatures and cold waves increase Acute Respiratory Infection (ARI) diseases.

In this current Winter Contingency Plan very specific challenges, hazards, and risks of each district based on the composite risk index have been mapped. This year, the flood-affected population has been counted as one of the indicators for the vulnerability assessment of each district.

Based on the historical data of events and damages flood-affected populations and the scientific interpolation of weather parameters, The district has been categorized as very high, high, and medium, low-risk districts.

The plan is a stakeholders' inclusive exercise that takes stock of what exists in terms of plans and resources and hazards analysis to determine the likely relief caseload as a planning assumption.

The resources and estimated caseload with clear roles and responsibilities of different departments for dealing with untoward emergencies in the province have also been included. The sole objective is a unified response for minimizing the impacts of various winter hazards on the masses.

The process, contingency planning for major hazards, shall enable the initiation of required mitigation measures and undertake a coordinated response to minimize the loss of life and property in the events of disasters.

