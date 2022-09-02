UrduPoint.com

PDMA KP Releases Rs.902 Million More For Flood Victims

Umer Jamshaid Published September 02, 2022 | 06:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) :On the directives of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) released more funds of Rs.902 million for eleven flood affected districts of the province on Friday.

Out of this fund Rs.500 million were released for D.I. Khan, Rs.170 million for Tank, Rs.80 million for Kohistan, Rs.50 million for Charsadda and Rs.40 million for Swat respectively.

Similarly, an amount of Rs.20 million has been released for district Lower Kohistan, Rs.10 million each for Mansehra, Peshawar and Battagram.

Furthermore, an amount of Rs.7 million and Rs.5 million have been released for districts Haripur and Torghar respectively.

According to Director General (DG) PDMA Sharif Hussain, a fund of Rs.1.75 billion has been released to the district administrations of various districts since July for combating emergency situations.

The funds he said would be utilized for payment of compensation and relief activities of the flood victims as per flood policy of the provincial government. He said that the provision of relief assistance and rehabilitation is the top priority of the government.

