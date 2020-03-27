UrduPoint.com
PDMA KP Supplies 5000 Safety Kits To District Admins, Deptt

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 01:07 PM

PDMA KP supplies 5000 safety kits to district admins, deptt

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has supplied some 5,000 safety kits to the district administrations and departments concerned, including health, for their workers who are on the front line in the fight against coronavirus in the province.

The kits include suit masks, surgical caps, gloves and other life saving equipment, PDMA Director General Parwaiz Khan told the media on Thursday.

About 10,000 more kits would be provided to the departments concerned soon, he said, adding the PDMA had already supplied 750 litres sanitizer.

The provision on of safety kits and sanitizer would help the health workers in curbing the spread of coronavirus, he said.

