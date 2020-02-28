UrduPoint.com
PDMA Launches Play On Disaster Risk Reduction For Creating Awareness

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 04:19 PM

PDMA launches play on disaster risk reduction for creating awareness

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has launched "Inclusive Disaster Risk Reduction Play and Art based resource Manual for children" to aware children on their self-protection during natural disaster

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has launched "Inclusive Disaster Risk Reduction Play and Art based resource Manual for children" to aware children on their self-protection during natural disaster.

A two-day training held here Friday in collaboration with Handicap International organized for different stakeholders and school teachers wherein they were trained and guide to adopt precautionary measures during natural calamities.

Around 38 numbers of teachers, PDMA staff and different stakeholders participated actively and appreciated the efforts of the PDMA and education department on this emerging area which requires sensitization at different levels, including children as part of their preparedness planning.

It was emphasized to aware the children on their self-protection during any natural disaster. The resources introduced different games from that children can be sensitized in playing manner and to use inclusive approaches where all children including with disabilities can participate with ease.

The manual consists of different thematic games to engage the children from 6-12 year age group on Disaster Risk Reduction.

