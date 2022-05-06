PDMA launches relief operation in quake-hit areas of Balochistan

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2022 ) :The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has initiated relief activities in the quake-stricken areas of Balochistan, Director General PDMA said.

"The earthquake of 5.1 magnitude has destroyed several houses in the Arinji area of Khuzdar district," DG PDMA shared with the media on Friday.

He further said that on the directives of Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo and Chief Secretary Balochistan Abdul Aziz Uqaili relief goods have been dispatched to the tremor affected areas.

The relief goods included tents, blankets, quilts and food packets.

Furthermore, the PDMA chief stated that the rescue teams have been sent to immediately start rescue and relief operations in the affected areas, adding that no loss of life has been reported so far.