PDMA Launches Tree Plantation Drive

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 06:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Friday launched tree planting campaign in line with the "Clean and Green Pakistan" vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Director General PDMA Sharif Hussain formally launched the campaign by planting saplings at PDMA headquarters here. Deputy Director Aftab Ahmed, Haleem Shah, Mian Adeel, AD Admin Muhammad Imran, Media Quad Netr Timur Ali and other officers were also present.

The DG PDMA said on the occasion tree planting campaign is not only a national duty but also an ongoing charity.

Trees play a pivotal role in controlling environmental pollution and mitigating the climate changes.

He further said the purpose of tree planting drive was to play role in making the society clean and green, adding that the importance and usefulness of tree planting needs to be inculcated in every adult, child, woman and youth of the society to take part in this noble cause.

