PDMA minister briefs Chief Minister on arrangements to tackle flood threat

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Mian Khalid Mehmood called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday and briefed him about the arrangements made for combating possible flood threats.

The CM said that district emergency plans should be devised and the PDMA should ensure effective arrangements to cope with any situation.

Usman Buzadr said he was also visiting various districts himself to review the flood-related arrangements by the PDMA.

He said that the district committees should be reactivated and regular meetings be held to review the field situation.

He directed that the weather situation should be shared by the PDMA with the line departments and an early flood warning system should be kept fully activated.

Similarly, he said people should be kept informed about weather and the situation of rivers' water through social media and other means of communication. The PDMA should also ensure timely procurement of necessary equipment and there should be ample stock of necessary material in the warehouses.