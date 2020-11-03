UrduPoint.com
PDMA Monitoring Anti-smog Steps Round The Clock

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 06:30 PM

PDMA monitoring anti-smog steps round the clock

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :Anti-smog measures carried out by line departments were being monitored by Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on daily basis,while action has been accelerated against smoke-emitting vehicles, besides checking burning of crop stubble.

Likewise the industries department was taking action against factories and brick-kilns over emitting excessive smoke.

" More steps would be taken, and an organized mechanism has been activated to identify the level of smog in the air", said Relief Commissioner Babar Hayat Tarar during a meeting on anti-smog checks by PDMA on Tuesday.

The PDMA apprised the Relief Commissioner that a fine of more than Rs 11.7 million was imposed from October 20 to 31 during a drive against pollution. Similarly, 2841 FIRs were lodged, 23275 vehicles challaned and 3706 vehicles were impounded.

As many as 204 industrial units were sealed during the period.

The meeting was briefed that Rs. 2.6 million fine was imposed during the first two days of November on various violations, while 164 FIRs were also registered. As many as 6584 drivers were fined,386 vehicles were seized, and 29 industrial units were closed.

The local government department imposed Rs. 58500 fine and lodged 41 FIRs. Rupees 506754 fine was imposed to control encroachments and 14 reports were lodged. Meanwhile, water was sprinkled at 6387 places and 621 roads were repaired.

The Relief Commissioner directed line departments to ensure swift implementation on the devised plan in case of increased smog, and urged use of face mask besides minimizing outdoor activities in smog-hit areas.

