PDMA, NDMA issue high alert for five sensitive KP cities over glacier melt threat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) and National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) have jointly put emergency services on high alert in five sensitive cities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa due to potential glacier melt and other disasters.

Residents in these areas are urged to take necessary precautions and move to safe places if instructed by local authorities.

Authorities have placed emergency services in the five sensitive cities, designated as red zone cities, on high alert. These cities include Upper and Lower Chitral, Upper Dir, Swat and Kohistan.

The PDMA and NDMA are working together to mitigate the impact of potential disasters and provide timely assistance to affected communities, said Director Professional Emergency Services Amjad Khan while talking to a private news channel.

Local administrations have been instructed to swiftly alert communities at risk and strategically stockpile relief materials in advance.

"Public safety is our top priority, and we are taking all necessary precautions," he emphasized.

Amjad Khan added that the glacier melt in lakes' water poses significant threats to communities downstream, causing water scarcity, altering ecosystems and increasing the risk of natural disasters like glacial lake outbursts and floods.

This melting not only affects water availability but also impacts agriculture, industry and human consumption, ultimately threatening the livelihoods of people living in these regions, he highlighted.

Under the Meteorological Department's prediction, an advisory alert has been issued due to the rapid glacier melt, warning of potential flash floods, landslides and other hazards in vulnerable regions, he mentioned.

Amjad Khan emphasized that all concerned authorities including SPARCO are taking proactive measures to mitigate the impact, with emergency services on high alert and residents advised to take necessary precautions.