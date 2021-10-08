PDMA observes National Resilience Day in memory of Oct 8 martyrs

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) ::Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in collaboration with the GLOF-II project Friday observed "National Resilience Day" at University of Swat in remembrance of martyrs of October 8, 2005 earthquake.

The objective of the event was to express solidarity with the bereaved families who lost their family members in the tragic natural calamity, said a press release issued here.

Chief Guest Additional Secretary Ministry of Climate Change, Project Director GLOF-II Judat Ayaz said on the occasion that the purpose of observing the day is to raise awareness on the devastating impacts of climate change induced disasters with a special focus on disaster resilience.

He said that considering the fact that Pakistan is ranked as 8th most vulnerable country to extreme weather events on the Global Risk Index, working towards building a disaster resilient Pakistan is a key priority of the government.

Currently, he said seven million people in Pakistan are vulnerable to GLOFs resulting from climate change, adding that initiatives such as the GLOF-II Project show our commitment towards building a more disaster resilient Pakistan.

He said that GLOF-II Project is sponsored by green climate fund and jointly implemented by UNDP, Federal ministry of Climate Change and Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said the project aims to further empower communities to identify and manage risks associated with GLOFs and related impacts of climate change, strengthen public services to lower the risk of disasters, and improve community preparedness and disaster response capacities while targeting eight districts in KP.

Speaking on the occasion Director Disaster Risk Management Zuhra Nigar recalled the devastations caused in the 2005 earthquake and said that the commemoration of the day was aimed to create awareness among stakeholders about disaster risk reduction and disaster risk management.

She said that the Authority also intended to involve all stakeholders to make Disaster Resilient Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

She added that risk and uncertainties are increasing in the region due to climate change, greater frequency of extreme climatic events, extreme minimum and maximum temperature and increased incidence of temperature influenced disasters and pests.

The world in general and Pakistan in particular is suffering as a result of climate change, she noted and said that due to uneven distribution of monsoon rains, floods and famine are the fate of this region.

In addition to these hazards, GLOF is another emerging phenomenon, observed especially in Chitral District having a glacial cover of 4000 sq.

km, the second largest glacial inventory in Pakistan after GB.

The incidents of GLOF have posed some serious threats and challenges to the mountainous communities in the far-flung areas in recent times, she warned.

The Director further said, today many people of our province are living in earthquake and disaster prone regions and many communities are at risks from cyclone and other extreme weather events. "If we are going to defeat climate change and address its impacts, we need to work together and PDMA is trying its best to achieve the goal of resilience in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa." National Project Manager GLOF –II Misbah Zafar said climate change impacts like glacial lake outburst floods pose a direct threat to local communities in Pakistan. She said that GLOG-II is supporting Government of Pakistan in tackling environmental challenges, natural resource management, environmental protection, and climate change mitigation.

"Together with the Ministry of Climate Change, we work on integrating government priorities to the climate change agenda." Director General PDMA said that natural disasters phenomenon cannot be stopped but can be reduced by taking cogent measures, adding that as a nation there is a need to take the ownership and readiness for any volunteer work.

He further said PDMA in its proactive role, is taking steps to nullify or manage disaster risks before it results in catastrophe. In this regard, actions are taken in the domains of risk assessments, mitigation and preparedness.

The observance of the day is an occasion to evaluate and reiterate commitment at making greater preparedness to avert or face natural calamities and by showing resolve for disaster risk reduction.

He further emphasized that we need to reduce disaster risk through prevention and mitigation along with preparedness. In order to enhance the capacity to deal with the disasters like earthquake, GLOF-II and other natural disasters mock drills simulation exercise was also conducted in collaboration with the Rescue 1122 including the community members, he told the participants of the event.

Spokesperson PDMA KP said, series of activities are planned for the month of October to create public awareness about natural disasters and climate.

Director Disaster Risk Management, PDMA Zuhra Nigar, UNDP GLOF-II Provincial Coordinator Fahad Bangish, Vice Chancellor, University of Swat, Representative United nation humanitarian organisations , academia, large number of students along with representatives from International NGOs participated in the event.

The Ceremony concluded with prayers for the departed souls of disaster victims and safety of Pakistan.