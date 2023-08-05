Open Menu

PDMA Observes Yaum-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir

Umer Jamshaid Published August 05, 2023 | 01:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2023 ) :The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) observed Solidarity Yaum-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir with active participation from all its employees at its headquarters, here on Saturday.

The event was led by the Director General (DG) of PDMA Jannat Gul Afridi and later convert into a rally.

Participants included Director PDMA Zia ur Rahman Khattak, Muhammad Rehman, and Director HR Muhammad Iqbal Wazir, who carried flags with slogans condemning Indian aggression and showing solidarity with Kashmiri brethren.

Jannat Gul Afridi emphasized that Kashmir remains an integral part of Pakistan in religious, cultural, and geographical dimensions.

He highlighted the violation of international human rights by India on August 5, 2019, when it attempted to integrate Kashmir unlawfully.

He condemned India's actions as a breach of United Nations laws and basic human rights. He assured Pakistan's unwavering commitment to its principled stance and pledged continued support for the Kashmiri people.

DG Afridi instructed PDMA's field staff to commemorate Solidarity with Kashmir Day and collaborate with district administrations to convey the message that Kashmir is an integral part of Pakistan, echoing Quaid-e-Azam's endorsement.

Following the rally, all employees gathered in the PDMA auditorium for a collective prayer, expressing unity in support of Kashmir's freedom and the nation's integrity.

More Stories From Pakistan