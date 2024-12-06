Open Menu

PDMA Organized Training Workshop On “Developing Disaster Risk Reduction Plan”

Sumaira FH Published December 06, 2024 | 12:00 AM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) Provincial Disaster Management Authority Sindh in collaboration with District Administration, FRDP, WHH and CISIO organized a training workshop at the divisional level on the topic of "Developing Disaster Risk Reduction Plan" at a local hotel .

The workshop was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner 2 Sanghar Maula Dad Durrani, Additional Deputy Commissioner Naushahro Feroze Muhammad Mustaqim Qureshi, Additional Director Local Government Muhammad Sabir, Public Health Muzaffar Hussain Zardari, DSP Police Ghulam Murtaza Mirani, District education Officer Secondary Muhammad Saleem Bhatti, Information Officer Ijaz Ali Tuono, Office Superintendent of DC Office Asad Ali Memon, District Manager Rescue Mazhar Abro, besides officers of Civil Defense, Social Welfare and various other departments.

Addressing the workshop, CISIO Network and Disaster Management consultant Falak Nawaz, Project Coordinator Majid Ali and others said that natural disasters can be dealt with only through better planning and strategy, therefore, it is important to plan in advance to deal with natural disasters and provide relief and rescue to the people so that the loss of life and property can be minimized.

They said that efforts are being made to establish disaster response forces at the provincial, district, tehsil, town and UC levels, for which work is underway.

They said that Pakistan is currently among the top ten countries in terms of climate change and climate change is the main reason for natural disasters. They said that these awareness workshops are being held in 6 divisions of Sindh, a day before, it was held in Mirpur Khas and today at Shaheed Benazirabad and Next week, it would be held in Dadu and Sukkur.

Speakers said that objective of organizing the workshop is to collect suggestions from the workshop participants and review them so that natural disasters can be dealt with better style. They said that any incident can be reported through social media.

They were of the opinion that citizens are facing problems due to sharing of false information. Speakers said that a training workshop would also be organized for all journalists soon.

The participants of the workshop presented their suggestions for dealing with natural disasters.

