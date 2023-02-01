PDMA organizes donors' conference for operation affected tribesmen

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) in collaboration with local and foreign non-governmental organizations (NGOs) organized a donor conference for the operation affected tribesmen of the newly merged districts (NMDs) in general and district Khyber in particular here on Wednesday.

Besides, over 70 local and foreign NGOs, heads and representatives of the UN relief agencies also participated in the conference held in the auditorium of PDMA. The Director General (DG) PDMA, Sharif Hussain chaired the conference while the Temporarily Displaced Persons (TDPs) Secretariat was represented by the representatives of Pakistan Army.

During the conference, heads of all organizations and their representatives gave detailed briefing to the participants regarding health, education, infrastructure and other requirements in the newly merged districts.

The participants were told that so far 15,600 families hailing from Tira Rajgal have been repatriated during Phase-I while a plan has been made for the repatriation of about 15,700 more families during the period from March 2023 to October 2023.

The implementation of the plan requires making arrangements for food and non-food items, education, health, infrastructure and provision of other basic amenities. Besides, all-out efforts of PDMA and the provincial government, foreign and local donors should also come to the forefront for the provision of assistance to these displaced families.

The participants of the conference were also given detailed briefing regarding ongoing development schemes and other uplift initiatives in the merged districts, which was followed by speeches of the representatives of the donor agencies who assured full financial and material-based assistance to repatriated affectees.

The representatives of local and foreign NGOs appreciated the measures taken by PDMA for the repatriation of TDPs and offered all kinds of support in the rehabilitation and settlement related schemes in the erstwhile FATA. They said that PDMA would be informed about progress in this regard soon.