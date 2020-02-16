UrduPoint.com
PDMA-PaRRSA Hand Over 30 Flood Affected Schools To Education Deptt

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 16th February 2020 | 05:10 PM

PDMA-PaRRSA hand over 30 flood affected schools to education deptt

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2020 ) :The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA-PaRRSA) under Relief Rehabilitation and Settlement Department has reconstructed and handed over 30 Flood affected schools to Education Department KP while work on 80 other damaged schools was in progress across the province.

PDMA has reconstructed 18 schools in Malakand Division including six in Swat district, four Lower Dir ,five Upper Dir, two Malakand and one in Shangla while 12 schools in the other district's including seven in Nowshera, Charsadda three and two have been completed in DI Khan.

The spokesperson on Sunday said that five schools in Dir Upper have been completed while six other schools would be completed soon in the district.

New schools are equipped with good facilities as required for an institution i.e boundary walls, furniture, power supply and best designed buildings.

The newly reconstructed buildings would provide best learning opportunities and have been welcomed by the community members as these schools have been reconstructed in shot spam of time.

At the end of 2017, PDMA-PaRRSA had been assigned the reconstruction of these schools with financial support of international donor Agency, USAID.

Head Teacher of the GPS Nehag Dara, Sheer Ahmad, said that the school was handed over to them and they resumed classes at the new building. He further said that around 360 students including boys and girls are getting education in the newly built model school.

"Students of private schools have also enrolled at the school as it has much space to accommodate more students and better environment," he added.

Zubair Khan, a class-IV student, said that he was excited to study at the newly built school as it was hard to get education at tents.

"This building has all the basic amenities "It was my dream to study in proper building. I am glad that the school building was reconstructed and has improved education facilities," he added.

The local community stated that the standard schools' buildings with facilities that help to boost education ratio as more and more students are being enrolled in these facilities day by day.

