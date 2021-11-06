UrduPoint.com

PDMA-PaRRSA Reconstructs 56 Water Supply Schemes

Muhammad Irfan 37 seconds ago Sat 06th November 2021 | 07:33 PM

PDMA-PaRRSA reconstructs 56 water supply schemes

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA-PaRRSA) KP in collaboration with International Donor Agency, PHED and TMA has successfully rehabilitated/reconstructed 56 water Supply schemes in remote and far-flung areas of District Buner and Swat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2021 ) :The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA-PaRRSA) KP in collaboration with International Donor Agency, PHED and TMA has successfully rehabilitated/reconstructed 56 water Supply schemes in remote and far-flung areas of District Buner and Swat.

PDMA-PaRRSA has completed 23 drinking water supply schemes in District Buner and handed them over to the Line Department under KPRP while 33 water supply schemes have been completed in District Swat.

According to details about 82341 persons of 11763 households are benefiting in District Swat. While in District Buner 42014 persons of 6002 house-holds are benefiting from these schemes.

PDMA-PaRRSA has completed these schemes in the far-flung areas of District Buner at an average distance of 40 km from the headquarter Buner.

The old schemes were constructed in 1983-84. PDMA has, therefore, Constructed the new schemes by replacing the rusted types of machinery, distribution system, electric appliances, construction of fresh tube well etc. Henceforth, the captivity of the potable water supply to the masses of the area has been considerably increased. With the construction of new schemes by PDMA, adequate discharge & huge gallon capacity have been developed/increased for drinking water supply purposes to the needy people of the area.

The people of district Buner and Swat are grateful to PDMA-PaRRSA for installing water supply schemes. This initiative has contributed to access to clean drinking water.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Water Swat Buner From

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Mohammed meets with participants of Gi ..

Mansour bin Mohammed meets with participants of Giro d&#039;Italia Criterium Dub ..

4 minutes ago
 Thousands of Eco-Activists Holding March in Glasgo ..

Thousands of Eco-Activists Holding March in Glasgow on Global Day for Climate Ju ..

37 seconds ago
 Condolence meeting in memory of poets, writers o ..

Condolence meeting in memory of poets, writers on 14th November

43 seconds ago
 Punjab Chief Secretary assures PSMA delegation of ..

Punjab Chief Secretary assures PSMA delegation of solution to genuine problems

15 minutes ago
 Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Saturday 0 ..

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Saturday 06 Nov 2021

16 minutes ago
 PTI govt brings back country on path of prosperity ..

PTI govt brings back country on path of prosperity: Murad Saeed

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.