PDMA-PaRRSA reconstructs 56 water supply schemes

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA-PaRRSA) KP in collaboration with International Donor Agency, PHED and TMA has successfully rehabilitated/reconstructed 56 water Supply schemes in remote and far-flung areas of District Buner and Swat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2021 ) :The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA-PaRRSA) KP in collaboration with International Donor Agency, PHED and TMA has successfully rehabilitated/reconstructed 56 water Supply schemes in remote and far-flung areas of District Buner and Swat.

PDMA-PaRRSA has completed 23 drinking water supply schemes in District Buner and handed them over to the Line Department under KPRP while 33 water supply schemes have been completed in District Swat.

According to details about 82341 persons of 11763 households are benefiting in District Swat. While in District Buner 42014 persons of 6002 house-holds are benefiting from these schemes.

PDMA-PaRRSA has completed these schemes in the far-flung areas of District Buner at an average distance of 40 km from the headquarter Buner.

The old schemes were constructed in 1983-84. PDMA has, therefore, Constructed the new schemes by replacing the rusted types of machinery, distribution system, electric appliances, construction of fresh tube well etc. Henceforth, the captivity of the potable water supply to the masses of the area has been considerably increased. With the construction of new schemes by PDMA, adequate discharge & huge gallon capacity have been developed/increased for drinking water supply purposes to the needy people of the area.

The people of district Buner and Swat are grateful to PDMA-PaRRSA for installing water supply schemes. This initiative has contributed to access to clean drinking water.