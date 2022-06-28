UrduPoint.com

PDMA-PaRRSA Reconstructs 90 Flood Affected Schools; Work On 20 Other In Progress

Umer Jamshaid Published June 28, 2022 | 04:20 PM

PDMA-PaRRSA reconstructs 90 flood affected schools; work on 20 other in progress

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2022 ) :The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA-PaRRSA) on Tuesday completed construction on 90 flood affected schools, while work on 20 other flood damaged schools was in progress in the nine districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The school buildings have designed with the provision of safety against earthquake, and other requirements for disabled persons.

A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Director General PDMA Sharif Hussain to review the progress of the programme. The forum was briefed about the overall progress.

The total number of facilities and works completed till date include 209 out of 229 schools, 13 health facilities, equipment supplied to 49 health facilities, 56 drinking water facilities, two irrigation head works, two bridges, five roads and a Burn and Trauma Center at Hayatabad.

The work on establishment of eight satellite stations for ERS 1122 is underway on major highways and motorways of the province. USAID also showed their satisfaction on both the physical and financial progress.

The PDMA has recently reconstructed 56 schools in Malakand Division including 30 in Swat, seven in Lower Dir , eight in Upper Dir, five in Malakand ,six in Shangla district, and 34 schools in other districts have been completed including 19 in Nowshera, five in Charsadda, four in Peshawar and six in DI Khan district in collaboration with USAID.

The local community stated that the standard of school buildings and the facilities helped in attracting more and more students.

These newly reconstructed schools were well equipped with good facilities as required for an institution including boundary walls, furniture and power supply. Ramps and separate toilet for special children were also provided in the schools.

The buildings would provide best learning atmosphere and were welcomed by the community members as the reconstructed was completed timely. The newly constructed schools were also provided with furniture and lab equipment.

Spokesperson PDMA Taimur Ali said that PDMA-PaRRSA had also successfully rehabilitated and reconstructed 56 of water supply facilities, including water storage tanks and hand pumps in the remote areas of district Buner and Swat. This would benefit about 124,355 persons.

PDMA-PaRRSA had completed work on 23 drinking water supply facilities in district Buner and handed them over to the Line Department under KPRP, while work on 33 had been completed in district Swat.

According to details, about 82,341 persons of 11,763 households are benefiting in district Swat. While in district Buner 42,014 people of 6,002 households are benefiting from the water facilities.

Related Topics

Peshawar Earthquake Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Flood Water Swat Progress Charsadda Nowshera Dir Malakand Shangla Buner Rescue 1122 From Best

Recent Stories

Citizens protest against hours long load-shedding ..

Citizens protest against hours long load-shedding in Karachi

6 minutes ago
 Careem launches carpooling service

Careem launches carpooling service

10 minutes ago
 England’s World Cup winning captain Eoin Morgan ..

England’s World Cup winning captain Eoin Morgan set to retire from internation ..

19 minutes ago
 Ishaq Dar is expected to return Pakistan soon

Ishaq Dar is expected to return Pakistan soon

22 minutes ago
 India blocks Radio Pakistan's Twitter account

India blocks Radio Pakistan's Twitter account

59 minutes ago
 Medical team formed to find out the true age of Du ..

Medical team formed to find out the true age of Dua Zehra

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.