PDMA-PaRRSA reconstructs 90 flood affected schools; work on 20 other in progress

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2022 ) :The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA-PaRRSA) on Tuesday completed construction on 90 flood affected schools, while work on 20 other flood damaged schools was in progress in the nine districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The school buildings have designed with the provision of safety against earthquake, and other requirements for disabled persons.

A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Director General PDMA Sharif Hussain to review the progress of the programme. The forum was briefed about the overall progress.

The total number of facilities and works completed till date include 209 out of 229 schools, 13 health facilities, equipment supplied to 49 health facilities, 56 drinking water facilities, two irrigation head works, two bridges, five roads and a Burn and Trauma Center at Hayatabad.

The work on establishment of eight satellite stations for ERS 1122 is underway on major highways and motorways of the province. USAID also showed their satisfaction on both the physical and financial progress.

The PDMA has recently reconstructed 56 schools in Malakand Division including 30 in Swat, seven in Lower Dir , eight in Upper Dir, five in Malakand ,six in Shangla district, and 34 schools in other districts have been completed including 19 in Nowshera, five in Charsadda, four in Peshawar and six in DI Khan district in collaboration with USAID.

The local community stated that the standard of school buildings and the facilities helped in attracting more and more students.

These newly reconstructed schools were well equipped with good facilities as required for an institution including boundary walls, furniture and power supply. Ramps and separate toilet for special children were also provided in the schools.

The buildings would provide best learning atmosphere and were welcomed by the community members as the reconstructed was completed timely. The newly constructed schools were also provided with furniture and lab equipment.

Spokesperson PDMA Taimur Ali said that PDMA-PaRRSA had also successfully rehabilitated and reconstructed 56 of water supply facilities, including water storage tanks and hand pumps in the remote areas of district Buner and Swat. This would benefit about 124,355 persons.

PDMA-PaRRSA had completed work on 23 drinking water supply facilities in district Buner and handed them over to the Line Department under KPRP, while work on 33 had been completed in district Swat.

According to details, about 82,341 persons of 11,763 households are benefiting in district Swat. While in district Buner 42,014 people of 6,002 households are benefiting from the water facilities.