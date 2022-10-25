UrduPoint.com

PDMA, PRCS Distribute Relief Items Worth Rs 35 Mln Among Flood Victims In Kohistan

Muhammad Irfan Published October 25, 2022 | 03:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) :Provincial Disaster Management Authority KP (PDMA) and Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday launched a relief operation and distributed relief items worth more than Rs 35 million to 250 flood-hit families in the Lower Kohistan district.

The relief operation was conducted in collaboration with the International Committee of the Red Cross before the onset of winter.

In the first phase, they distributed relief items worth more than Rs 35 million to 250 flood-affected families in the Lower Kohistan district while planning to distribute more with the support of other movement partners soon.

The distributed relief package included 250 tents, 500 hygiene kit bags, 250 kids' bags containing coloured books, colours, etc., 500 plastic containers, 750 blankets, 500 high-thermal blankets to be used during extreme winter, 1,250 toothbrushes, 1250 high-quality toothpaste, 499 pillows, and 2,500 soaps, besides warm clothes, socks, combs, slippers, diapers for children, and other important items that will be needed by the victims in winter.

In a statement issued, Chairman Pakistan Red Crescent Habib Malik Orakzai said, "PDMA had asked the Pakistan Red Crescent Society KP for collaborated efforts to support the district administration of Kohistan where the flood affectees need relief items before the arrival of winter season." In response, the International Committee of the Red Cross handed over more than 35 million worth of relief materials to us to ensure timely help to the people in need, he highlighted.

Orakzai further said that the ICRC had been providing support to PRCS for many decades to serve the suffering humanity in Pakistan.

On the other hand, Deputy Commissioner Lower Kohistan Shakeel Ahmed told the media that four valleys in Lower Kohistan were affected. "In these areas, 1800 houses have been destroyed, and we have delivered tents and other items to over 1,100 families," he added.

Most of the drinking water schemes in these affected areas had been damaged, he said, "therefore, we requested the government and international organizations for the revival of these water schemes."

