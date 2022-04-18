PDMA, PRCS launch 12 day training sessions

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2022 ) :Following warnings of severe weather conditions, especially heat waves, Provincial Disaster Management Authority, Sindh in collaboration with Pakistan Red Crescent Society has launched a series of training sessions on heat-related emergencies. Officials of the line departments of Government of Sindh and civil society representatives will benefit from these training sessions spanning from 18 to 29 April 2022. The venue is be Red Crescent Training Institute, Clifton Karachi, said an. official statement on Monday.

Addressing the participants at the inaugural ceremony, Kanwar Waseem, Provincial Secretary, Pakistan Red Crescent Sindh Branch, said the country faced natural calamities yearly due to climate change.

He also lauded the efforts of PDMA-Sindh in bringing together more than 85 participants from Sindh Health and Revenue Departments, nominated by all the DCs heading DDMAs in Karachi on the first day of the orientation session. "Awareness about heat-related emergencies is very important for us in the days to come so that, when participants learn first aid knowledge skills and techniques, they can save their own lives and of others as well," he added.

On behalf of the Director General, PDMA Sindh, Imdad Hussain Siddiqui, Deputy Director (Ops) PDMA said that adolescents should be targeted for these kind of trainings as well. He said that a similar orientation event for officials and civil society representatives in Sindh's interior waa also being planned by the PDMA Sindh.

Dr. Rizwana Wasif, Training Coordinator, Pakistan Red Crescent-Sindh, in her remarks said that all participants actively participated in the session, which covered all heat related emergencies like heat exhaustion, heat stroke, dehydration, fainting, fits unconsciousness, emergency resuscitation and how to transport a person in ambulance or in a heatstroke vehicle. Pakistan Red Crescent-Sindh, in collaboration with PDMA, would hold more sessions in the coming days for KMC officials, traffic police, medical and paramedical staff, and representatives of various welfare and civil society organizations like Edhi, Chippa, Sindh Boy Scouts Association, Pakistan Girl Guides Association Sindh Chapter, which would have a significant impact and benefit on the general public during heat wave days, she added.