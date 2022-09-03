PDMA predicts heavy rains in Malakand, Hazara regions

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Saturday informed that monsoon currents are penetrating into the region, which may result in heavy rainfall in Malakand and Hazara divisions from Sep 4-7

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2022 ) :Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Saturday informed that monsoon currents are penetrating into the region, which may result in heavy rainfall in Malakand and Hazara divisions from Sep 4-7.

A notification issued here while quoting the Regional Met Office has said that thunderstorms with isolated heavy rains accompanied by gusty winds will occur in Mardan and Peshawar divisions from Sep 4-6.

Similarly, the districts including Kohat, Bannu and DIKhan will receive thunderstorms with moderate rainfall from Sep 5-6.

The impacts of forecast triggered flash flooding in local nullahs, land-sliding in hilly areas and may also cause urban flooding in some major cities of the province.

PDMA has directed the district administration to take precautionary measures to avoid human losses and infrastructure damages. Furthermore, other concerned authorities have also been directed to ensure availability of all emergency services including manpower and machineries.