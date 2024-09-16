PDMA predicts hot, dry weather

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) The weather is likely to remain hot and dry in most districts of Punjab in the next 24 hours.

On the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH), the weather will be hot and dry across the province. Murree streets and surroundings will remain polluted. The water flow in all the rivers and canals of Punjab is at normal level.

The flow of water in river Indus Chenab Ravi Jhelum and Sutlej is at normal level. The situation in Rajanpur and Dera Ghazi Khan Hill torrents is also normal. The water level in Mangala Dam is 85%, Tarbela Dam is 96%.

Director General PDMA Irfan Ali Kathia said that there is no danger of flooding in the rivers of Punjab. In view of the directives of Chief Minister Punjab, the PDMA and related institutions are on alert. All resources are being used to protect the citizens. In case of emergency contact PDMA helpline 1129.