Open Menu

PDMA Predicts Hot, Dry Weather

Umer Jamshaid Published September 16, 2024 | 06:10 PM

PDMA predicts hot, dry weather

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) The weather is likely to remain hot and dry in most districts of Punjab in the next 24 hours.

On the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH), the weather will be hot and dry across the province. Murree streets and surroundings will remain polluted. The water flow in all the rivers and canals of Punjab is at normal level.

The flow of water in river Indus Chenab Ravi Jhelum and Sutlej is at normal level. The situation in Rajanpur and Dera Ghazi Khan Hill torrents is also normal. The water level in Mangala Dam is 85%, Tarbela Dam is 96%.

Director General PDMA Irfan Ali Kathia said that there is no danger of flooding in the rivers of Punjab. In view of the directives of Chief Minister Punjab, the PDMA and related institutions are on alert. All resources are being used to protect the citizens. In case of emergency contact PDMA helpline 1129.

Related Topics

Weather Chief Minister Punjab Punjab Water Murree Dam Alert Dera Ghazi Khan Jhelum Rajanpur All

Recent Stories

U.S. Acting Under Secretary of State for Political ..

U.S. Acting Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs John Bass’s Engagem ..

2 hours ago
 Ready, Set, Vlog! 5 Vlogging Hacks that you need t ..

Ready, Set, Vlog! 5 Vlogging Hacks that you need to go Viral!

2 hours ago
 Champion Meets Champion: OPPO Partners with Olympi ..

Champion Meets Champion: OPPO Partners with Olympic Gold Medalist Arshad Nadeem ..

6 hours ago
 TECNO Launches PHANTOM V Fold2 & Flip2 5G – Inno ..

TECNO Launches PHANTOM V Fold2 & Flip2 5G – Innovation Redefined

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 September 202 ..

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 September 2024

9 hours ago
Pakistan Customs Seize 1.17 kg of Crystal Meth at ..

Pakistan Customs Seize 1.17 kg of Crystal Meth at Jinnah International Airport, ..

19 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 September 202 ..

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024

1 day ago
 Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP ..

Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP of ‘severe repercussions’ ..

2 days ago
 Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE medi ..

Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE mediation efforts

2 days ago
 Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, ..

Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, constitutional amendments

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan