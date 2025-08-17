PDMA Predicts Intensified Moonsoon Rain From Aug 17-19 In KP
Sumaira FH Published August 17, 2025 | 09:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2025) The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Sunday predicts another intensified monsoon rain from August 17th onwards, warning of torrential rains, flash floods, and potential landslides.
Widespread rain and thunderstorms are highly likely from August 17th to August 19th across all districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
In light of the grip forecast, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) issued an alert to all Deputy Commissioners across the province, emphasizing the urgent need for precautionary measures to safeguard lives, infrastructure, and livestock.
Local authorities are tasked with assessing and deploying additional resources while controlling traffic, especially in vulnerable areas and tourist spots.
Travellers on provincial and national highways in the affected regions are strongly advised to be aware of the potential for road closures and hazardous conditions.
