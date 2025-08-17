Open Menu

PDMA Predicts Intensified Moonsoon Rain From Aug 17-19 In KP

Sumaira FH Published August 17, 2025 | 09:10 PM

PDMA predicts intensified moonsoon rain from Aug 17-19 in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2025) The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Sunday predicts another intensified monsoon rain from August 17th onwards, warning of torrential rains, flash floods, and potential landslides.

Widespread rain and thunderstorms are highly likely from August 17th to August 19th across all districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In light of the grip forecast, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) issued an alert to all Deputy Commissioners across the province, emphasizing the urgent need for precautionary measures to safeguard lives, infrastructure, and livestock.

Local authorities are tasked with assessing and deploying additional resources while controlling traffic, especially in vulnerable areas and tourist spots.

Travellers on provincial and national highways in the affected regions are strongly advised to be aware of the potential for road closures and hazardous conditions.

Recent Stories

IGCF 2025 launches 'Global PR Challenge'

IGCF 2025 launches 'Global PR Challenge'

12 minutes ago
 UAE conducts 73rd airdrop of aid over Gaza Strip

UAE conducts 73rd airdrop of aid over Gaza Strip

42 minutes ago
 UAE Chambers explores investment opportunities wit ..

UAE Chambers explores investment opportunities with Mali

1 hour ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with Algeria, conveys con ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Algeria, conveys condolences over victims of bus c ..

1 hour ago
 UFC 319: Chimaev wins middleweight championship

UFC 319: Chimaev wins middleweight championship

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Self-Defence emerges winner on conclusion ..

Sharjah Self-Defence emerges winner on conclusion of fifth round of Khaled bin M ..

3 hours ago
Egypt rejects Israeli plans to displace Palestinia ..

Egypt rejects Israeli plans to displace Palestinians, warns of legal, regional c ..

3 hours ago
 Belgium meets EU target for winter with gas reserv ..

Belgium meets EU target for winter with gas reserves

4 hours ago

4 hours ago
 At the Edge of Shadows: A Journey with Shahid Nazi ..

At the Edge of Shadows: A Journey with Shahid Nazir Ch

5 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi: A pioneering model in establishing qual ..

Abu Dhabi: A pioneering model in establishing quality standards, consumer protec ..

5 hours ago
 GCC-Stat: GCC countries’ gross national income h ..

GCC-Stat: GCC countries’ gross national income hits $2.143 trillion

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan