PDMA predicts snowfall, rain in Murree, Galiyat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has predicted heavy snowfall and rain in Muree and Galiyat over the next few days, said its Director General Imran Qureshi on Friday.

Talking to a private news channel, Qureshi urged the local administration to ensure safety measures to mitigate any potential risks.

DG PDMA further appealed to tourists to cooperate with the administration during this time.

Tourists should carefully plan their journeys, taking into account the anticipated heavy snow in Murree and severe weather conditions, said Qureshi.