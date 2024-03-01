PDMA Predicts Snowfall, Rain In Murree, Galiyat
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 01, 2024 | 02:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has predicted heavy snowfall and rain in Muree and Galiyat over the next few days, said its Director General Imran Qureshi on Friday.
Talking to a private news channel, Qureshi urged the local administration to ensure safety measures to mitigate any potential risks.
DG PDMA further appealed to tourists to cooperate with the administration during this time.
Tourists should carefully plan their journeys, taking into account the anticipated heavy snow in Murree and severe weather conditions, said Qureshi.
Recent Stories
ECP issues schedule for presidential election
IU not utilizing Naseem Shah properly in PSL 9: Misbah
Ali Amin Gandapur elected as CM KPK assembly
Pakistan will continue to provide moral, diplomatic support to Palestinian broth ..
Polling for election of NA Speaker underway
Islamabad DC Irfan Nawaz sentenced to six month jail over misconduct
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 March 2024
Govt hikes petrol price by Rs4.13 per litre
IGP Sindh attends passing-out ceremony
DC directs preparedness for rain emergency amid weather forecast
AJK SC directs MDA to resume services with immediate effect
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Landlord kills man for resorting police to demolish 'illegal property'4 minutes ago
-
Drizzle in city, widespread heavy rains likely4 minutes ago
-
Four new sectors added in traffic police, strict action ordered against violators4 minutes ago
-
ECP notified individuals members of NA: Speaker14 minutes ago
-
DC for special cleanliness ahead of month of Ramadan14 minutes ago
-
Solangi bids adieu to Senate after receiving Upper House’s acclaim for his cooperation23 minutes ago
-
Matric annual exams commence across Rwp division23 minutes ago
-
CM pays surprise visit to low-lying areas, New Secretariat34 minutes ago
-
Striking balance b/w population, resources urged34 minutes ago
-
LDA demolishes several illegal construction34 minutes ago
-
ECP issues schedule for presidential election35 minutes ago
-
Two dacoits killed in police encounter53 minutes ago